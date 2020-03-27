Amarillo City Transit gets ride of fixed route fares starting Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Transit will no longer collect fares on fixed routes or for Spec-Tran Services starting today.
The City of Amarillo said getting rid of the fares will help bus operators and passengers maintain social distancing of six feet recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Transit buses are also disinfected every night and bus operators have cleaning supplies on vehicles.
They are also responsible for wiping down and spraying the buses.
