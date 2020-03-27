Airman tests positive for COVID-19 at Cannon Air Force Base

Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico (KCBD) - An Airman tested positive for Coronavirus at Canon Air Force Base, March 27th, 2020.
The member, while traveling out of the area on terminal leave in the East Coast earlier this month, came in contact with an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Upon return, the member contacted our 24/7 Public Health Hotline and was immediately placed in self-isolation at their residence in the local area. The member will remain in self-isolation in accordance with CDC protocols.
Once the member is no longer symptomatic, they will be re-evaluated for a follow-up test.
Cannon Air Force Base continues to work closely with federal, state, and local health officials to ensure their detection and response efforts are coordinated during this whole-of-government effort. Cannon leadership and Public Health Team are constantly and vigilantly monitoring the situation.
