Xcel Energy Texas prices dropping due to lower fuel costs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The cost of electricity for thousands of Xcel Energy customers in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains will drop by April 1.
Fuel costs across all classes are dropping.
For residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month, the total bill will decrease by $4.35, or 4.3 percent.
These lower costs will be implemented on an interim basis if approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas.
“Natural gas is as cheap as it has been in decades, and this is good for our customers because it fuels about half our annual supply of electricity,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – Texas. “And the new Hale Wind Project near Plainview uses the power of the free and abundant wind to make electricity, further driving these savings.”
Along with lower fuel prices for next months bill, Xcel is still planning to refund $39.4 million to Texas customers in June.
