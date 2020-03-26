WTAMU engineering students develop technology to help stop spread of viruses

“Researchers across the Texas A&M System are working to battle the coronavirus,” said Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp. “Up at West Texas A&M, they’ve deployed technology developed to protect soldiers from biological weapons to help make campus a little safer. Doors at West Texas A&M University will soon be able to resist some common harmful pathogens for up to two years thanks to a clever invention by graduate engineering students there. And soon it’s going to be tested on COVID-19.”