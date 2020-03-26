6th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Castro County

By Kaitlin Johnson | March 26, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 10:29 AM

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A sixth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Castro County.

This case was confirmed Wednesday by the CDC in Lubbock. All six cases are in the Nazareth community.

This makes 12 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle area.

  • Swisher County: 1
  • Randall County: 2
  • Castro County: 6
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1

There is also one case of COVID-19 confirmed in Curry County, New Mexico.

On March 24, the City of Amarillo reported the first coronavirus death in the area.

According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.

