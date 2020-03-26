Schools hosting teacher parades in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As students continue to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many teachers are participating in teacher parades.
Teachers and administration at Oak Dale Elementary School are holding a parade from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning around the neighborhood to boast community spirit.
A Republic Services vehicle will lead the parade, which will also include decorated cars driven by teachers.
Major streets on the parade route include Southeast 27th Avenue, Southeast 29th Avenue, Southeast 32nd Avenue, Bolton and Grand Street.
