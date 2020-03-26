Police searching for man wanted on charge of choking a family member

By Vanessa Garcia | March 26, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 8:22 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a fugitive wanted on a charge of choking a family member.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 37-year-old Draphen Jermaine Madden is wanted in Potter County on a charge of assault of a family member impeding breath or air circulation with a previous conviction.

Madden is described as 6-feet-tall, weighs 230 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you happen to know where this fugitive is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

