Police searching for man wanted on charge of choking a family member

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a fugitive wanted on a charge of choking a family member.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 37-year-old Draphen Jermaine Madden is wanted in Potter County on a charge of assault of a family member impeding breath or air circulation with a previous conviction.
Madden is described as 6-feet-tall, weighs 230 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
If you happen to know where this fugitive is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
