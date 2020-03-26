Not all heroes wear capes: BSA chalk art shares words of inspiration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is reminding some of our nurses and medical professionals that not all heroes wear capes.
The sidewalk at the hospital is covered with words of inspiration during these troubling times.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, BSA is still asking for the community to donate personal protective equipment.
Visitation is also restricted at the hospital.
If you happen to have a doctor’s appointment anytime soon, be sure to tell our saints in scrubs thank you!
