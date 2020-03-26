Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

The Dallas County sheriff says health officials are working to determine how an inmate who has been jailed since late December contracted the coronavirus. Sheriff Marian Brown said the positive test for the inmate who is in his 40s was confirmed early Wednesday. It is the first known case of COVID-19 in an inmate at the jail. Brown said the man was housed in a shared pod with about 50 other inmates. She says all the inmates in the shared area have been screened for symptoms. She said four with symptoms are being tested for COVID-19, and everyone housed with the man who tested positive is being quarantined.