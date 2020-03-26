Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day. The start of the regular season is indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. So stadiums are eerily quiet instead of being alive with the bustle of preparations for season openers Thursday. Social distancing was already keeping most team employees at home to work remotely. Two weeks after spring training was suspended, it is still unclear when the season might begin.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Former Texas A&M basketball player David Edwards has died in his home state of New York. He was 48. The school says Edwards died Monday. Former teammate Charles Henderson posted on social media that Edwards died of complications from the new coronavirus. The Associated Press couldn't independently confirm Henderson's account. Edwards still holds Texas A&M's record for assists in a season. He had 265 as a senior in 1993-94 while helping the Aggies reach the NIT. Edwards is second on the school's career list in assists and steals. He averaged 13.5 points per game.