Harold’s Farmers Market offering free milk for seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here at the station, we just want to set some time aside to tell you something good.
Some community members are stepping up during this time of need amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Harold’s Farmers Market is giving away milk to senior citizens.
The elderly in the community can stop by Harold’s store, located at 1308 S. Grand St., for a free gallon of milk while supplies last.
