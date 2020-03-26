Escaping Coronavirus in the canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - People all around United States are trying to find ways to get out of the house and stay active while still practicing precautions like social distancing.
Across the country, gyms have closed as well as parks and movie theaters, but Palo Duro Canyon remains open for entertainment but with some new restrictions.
In order to visit Palo Duro Canyon, visitors must purchase permits online in advance and can no longer make cash or check payments on site. However, these changes haven’t kept people out of the park.
Tomer Medler, a student-athlete at Concordia College in New York, took advantage of classes being cancelled by taking a cross-country road-trip with several of his teammates.
“I just came here because college got closed,” said Medler. “We took this opportunity to see how beautiful America is.”
Medler and his friends are all international students and plan to fly back to their home countries when their road-trip concludes in a few days.
“We figured out that would be the best idea because we’re avoiding major cities and we just go around nature and not really interacting with anybody," Medler said.
Students from Texas Tech are also taking advantage of the short drive to the Canyon and the opportunity to get out of their apartments.
“There’s not much to do right now in Lubbock," said Texas Tech student Rodrigo Segura.
Segura and his friends said they made the trip to the Canyon because they were bored and realized their favorite places in Lubbock were all closing down.
“We thought it was a good idea to come up here and just enjoy the nature and the view. It’s pretty cool out here,” said Segura.
But amidst all the chaos, one Amarillo couple is looking on the bright side of things. Eddy and Beckie Turner said when they left their home before heading to Palo Duro, they noticed kids out riding their bikes, families going on walks and neighbors working in their garden.
“I think we have to get back to some very fundamental traditional values of enjoying the outside," said Eddy Turner.
Before visiting Palo Duro Canyon, be sure to purchase a permit, you can do so online here.
