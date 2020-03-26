14 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tx Panhandle as of March 26

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle.
The City of Amarillo released their daily report for Potter and Randall Counties.
According to the city’s report, there is now one case in Potter County and three cases in Randall County.
Earlier today, a case of coronavirus was confirmed in Swisher County and a 6th case was confirmed in Castro County.
This makes 14 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle area.
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 3
- Castro County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
Of the patients the City of Amarillo is reporting information on, three are in isolation at home, one is in a medical facility and five are outside of the Amarillo Public Health Department jurisdiction. Two of the cases were transmitted through recent travel, one was local transmission, one is under active investigation and the rest are outside of the APH district.
There is also one case of COVID-19 confirmed in Curry County, New Mexico.
According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.
