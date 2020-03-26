City of Lubbock confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 29 on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has confirmed five additional cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 1 p.m. on March 25, 2020, bringing the total number of cases in Lubbock County to 19.
Latest reports indicate five cases in Hockley County, three cases in Terry County, one in Curry County, one in Hale County, one in Gaines County, for a total of 29 now on the South Plains
We’ll be updating case details and exposure locations as the health department investigation continues.
Case 1 was reported on March 17, a Texas Tech student, age 15 to 25, who returned from a study abroad program.
Also reported on March 17, a person over 60 years old from Hockley County who had traveled out of state, no longer included in Lubbock total.
Case 2, reported on March 18, a former minister with family connections to Josie’s restaurant, 40 to 50 years old, who had traveled out of the country.
Case 3, reported on March 20, 30 to 40 years old, who had traveled out of the country. Related to Case 3, traveled in the same vehicle.
Case 4, reported on March 20, 15 to 25 years old, community acquired, investigation complete
Case 5, reported on March 21, 40 to 50 years old, related to international travel, investigation complete
Case 6, reported on March 21, 40 to 50 years old, exposure to known case, investigation complete
Case 7, reported on March 21, 50 to 60 years old, community acquired, investigation complete
Case 8, reported on March 21, 20 to 30 years old, exposure to known case, investigation ongoing
Case 9, reported on March 22, Over 60, exposure to known case, investigation complete
Case 10, reported on March 22, 20-30 years old, exposure to known case, investigation complete
Case 11, reported on March 24, 20-30 years old, exposure investigation ongoing
Case 12, reported March 24, 30-40 years old, exposure investigation ongoing
Case 13, reported March 24, 15-25 years old, exposure to known case
Case 14, reported March 24, 50-60 years old, exposure to known case
Case 15, reported March 25, 40-50 years old
Case 16, reported March 25, 40-50 years old
Case 17, reported March 25, 15-25 years old
Case 18, reported March 25, 30-40 years old
Case 19, reported March 25, 40-50 years old
Case 1, reported on March 17, a person 55-60 years old, Levelland resident, traveled out of state, no longer included in Lubbock total.
Case 2, reported March 19, over 60 years old, travel related, Levelland resident
Case 3, reported March 21, around 60 years old, not travel related, Sundown resident
Case 4, reported March 24, 31 years old, resident of Sundown. Travel unknown. Tested in Lubbock.
Case 5, reported March 24, 31-years-old, resident of Ropesville, not travel related, under investigation. Tested in Lubbock.
Case 1: The Plainview / Hale County Health Department has confirmed its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hale County, but not within the city limits of Plainview.
Case 1, reported on March 23, age 53, traveled out of Terry County, investigation ongoing
Case 1, reported on March 22, age 31, traveled out of Gaines County
Sunset Church of Christ Graduation Ceremony on March 14.
Blazing Bouncers, 11401 Hwy 87 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 16.
Beef O Brady’s at 5510 4th Street from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on March 13
Cujo’s Sports Bar at 5811 5th Street from 11 p.m. until 12:30 a.m,. on March 13
Chances R at 5610 Frankford from 12:45 a.m. until 2 a.m. on March 13
Note: The City of Lubbock removes locations from this list if exposure possibility is determined to be lower than originally suspected through continued investigation (this is the case with many of our restaurant locations), or if the time since exposure occurred at a location has increased to a point that individuals who may have been exposed would be showing symptoms
Possible exposure times and locations in other counties
My Little Playhouse Daycare - Brownfield Location, afternoon pickup line only, did not enter building on March 13
West Side Church of Christ in Seminole ,morning service on March 15
Porter’s Grocery Store in Seminole, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on March 17
All of these exposures are considered to be Low Risk.
HIGH RISK: Living in the same household as, being an intimate partner of, or providing care in a non-healthcare setting (such as a home) for a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection without using recommended precautions for home care and home isolation.
What to do: Active Monitoring - Daily contact with the health department, Restriction to home, Immediate isolation and notification to the health department if symptomatic.
MEDIUM RISK: Close contact with a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Living in the same household as, an intimate partner of, or caring for a person in a non-healthcare setting (such as a home) to a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection while consistently using recommended precautions for home care and home isolation.
What to do: Self-Monitoring- take temperature daily watch for signs and symptoms, Recommendation to remain at home or in a comparable setting, Practice social distancing, Immediate isolation and notification to the health department if symptomatic.
LOW RISK: Being in the same indoor environment (e.g., a classroom, a hospital waiting room) as a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time but not meeting the definition of close contact
What to do: Self-observation self-assess for temperature and symptoms, Practice social distancing, Immediate isolation if becomes symptomatic. Stay at home. Seek medical advice if you develop severe symptoms.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.