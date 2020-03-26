City of Lubbock confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 29 on the South Plains

City of Lubbock confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 29 on the South Plains
COVID-19 cases on the South Plains as of March 25. (Source: KCBD Graphic)
By KCBD Staff | March 25, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 4:25 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has confirmed five additional cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 1 p.m. on March 25, 2020, bringing the total number of cases in Lubbock County to 19.

Latest reports indicate five cases in Hockley County, three cases in Terry County, one in Curry County, one in Hale County, one in Gaines County, for a total of 29 now on the South Plains

We’ll be updating case details and exposure locations as the health department investigation continues.

Latest Case Details from City of Lubbock

Case 1 was reported on March 17, a Texas Tech student, age 15 to 25, who returned from a study abroad program.

Also reported on March 17, a person over 60 years old from Hockley County who had traveled out of state, no longer included in Lubbock total.

Case 2, reported on March 18, a former minister with family connections to Josie’s restaurant, 40 to 50 years old, who had traveled out of the country.

Case 3, reported on March 20, 30 to 40 years old, who had traveled out of the country. Related to Case 3, traveled in the same vehicle.

Case 4, reported on March 20, 15 to 25 years old, community acquired, investigation complete

Case 5, reported on March 21, 40 to 50 years old, related to international travel, investigation complete

Case 6, reported on March 21, 40 to 50 years old, exposure to known case, investigation complete

Case 7, reported on March 21, 50 to 60 years old, community acquired, investigation complete

Case 8, reported on March 21, 20 to 30 years old, exposure to known case, investigation ongoing

Case 9, reported on March 22, Over 60, exposure to known case, investigation complete

Case 10, reported on March 22, 20-30 years old, exposure to known case, investigation complete

Case 11, reported on March 24, 20-30 years old, exposure investigation ongoing

Case 12, reported March 24, 30-40 years old, exposure investigation ongoing

Case 13, reported March 24, 15-25 years old, exposure to known case

Case 14, reported March 24, 50-60 years old, exposure to known case

Case 15, reported March 25, 40-50 years old

Case 16, reported March 25, 40-50 years old

Case 17, reported March 25, 15-25 years old

Case 18, reported March 25, 30-40 years old

Case 19, reported March 25, 40-50 years old

Other South Plains Cases

Hockley County:

Case 1, reported on March 17, a person 55-60 years old, Levelland resident, traveled out of state, no longer included in Lubbock total.

Case 2, reported March 19, over 60 years old, travel related, Levelland resident

Case 3, reported March 21, around 60 years old, not travel related, Sundown resident

Case 4, reported March 24, 31 years old, resident of Sundown. Travel unknown. Tested in Lubbock.

Case 5, reported March 24, 31-years-old, resident of Ropesville, not travel related, under investigation. Tested in Lubbock.

Hale County:

Case 1: The Plainview / Hale County Health Department has confirmed its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hale County, but not within the city limits of Plainview.

Terry County:

Case 1, reported on March 23, age 53, traveled out of Terry County, investigation ongoing

Gaines County:

Case 1, reported on March 22, age 31, traveled out of Gaines County

Possible exposure times and locations in Lubbock County

Sunset Church of Christ Graduation Ceremony on March 14.

Blazing Bouncers, 11401 Hwy 87 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 16.

Beef O Brady’s at 5510 4th Street from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on March 13

Cujo’s Sports Bar at 5811 5th Street from 11 p.m. until 12:30 a.m,. on March 13

Chances R at 5610 Frankford from 12:45 a.m. until 2 a.m. on March 13

Note: The City of Lubbock removes locations from this list if exposure possibility is determined to be lower than originally suspected through continued investigation (this is the case with many of our restaurant locations), or if the time since exposure occurred at a location has increased to a point that individuals who may have been exposed would be showing symptoms

Possible exposure times and locations in other counties

My Little Playhouse Daycare - Brownfield Location, afternoon pickup line only, did not enter building on March 13

West Side Church of Christ in Seminole ,morning service on March 15

Porter’s Grocery Store in Seminole, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on March 17

All of these exposures are considered to be Low Risk.

Explanation of Risk Categories

HIGH RISK: Living in the same household as, being an intimate partner of, or providing care in a non-healthcare setting (such as a home) for a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection without using recommended precautions for home care and home isolation.

What to do: Active Monitoring - Daily contact with the health department, Restriction to home, Immediate isolation and notification to the health department if symptomatic.

MEDIUM RISK: Close contact with a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Living in the same household as, an intimate partner of, or caring for a person in a non-healthcare setting (such as a home) to a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection while consistently using recommended precautions for home care and home isolation.

What to do: Self-Monitoring- take temperature daily watch for signs and symptoms, Recommendation to remain at home or in a comparable setting, Practice social distancing, Immediate isolation and notification to the health department if symptomatic.

LOW RISK: Being in the same indoor environment (e.g., a classroom, a hospital waiting room) as a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time but not meeting the definition of close contact

What to do: Self-observation self-assess for temperature and symptoms, Practice social distancing, Immediate isolation if becomes symptomatic. Stay at home. Seek medical advice if you develop severe symptoms.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.