Amarillo Police investigating Wednesday night crash that left one man dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - APD is investigating a crash on Georgia Street Wednesday night that left a 20-year-old dead.
On March 25, at around 9:57 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on South Georgia Street.
According to APD, 20-year-old Sasha Alexander Davidson, was walking along Georgia when he was struck by a pick-up, traveling north, driven by a 41-year-old man.
Davidson was transported to a nearby hospital with what was initially believed to be non-life threatening injuries, but he later died at the hospital.
Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson has ordered an autopsy and The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating.
The details of this event are limited at this time, but we will update as more information becomes available.
