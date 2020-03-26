Amarillo police arrest 2 after early morning car chase

By Kaitlin Johnson | March 26, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two people after a car chase that happened early this morning.

Around 2:09 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle on Southwest 45th Avenue and Teckla Boulevard that had been reported stolen.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but say the driver refused to stop.

Officers pursued the car through the Ridgecrest and Paramount Terrace neighborhoods until the car stopped on Meadow Drive.

The drive and passenger got out of the car and ran away.

Police were able to catch 31-year-old Michael Paul Roy-Luna and 20-year-old Alexis Marie Chapa.

Roy-Luna was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest with a previous conviction and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Chapa was arrested for evading arrest/detention.

Both have been booked into the Randall County Jail.

