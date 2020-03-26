Amarillo National Bank breaks down stimulus benefits for small businesses

“We’re gonna move really quick. We want to make sure we fund this for our customers as soon as possible. This is a program that’s literally for anybody. Anyone with 500 employees can apply for this, there are some restrictions we will consider on a case-by-case basis, but we encourage anyone to apply. We’re excited to be part of this historical legislation. All banks will offer this, we’re gonna be the ones to move the fastest,” said Amarillo National Bank President William Ware.