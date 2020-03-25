5th COVID-19 case confirmed in Castro County

Coronavirus: 6 steps you can take to prevent it
By Vanessa Garcia | March 25, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 12:59 PM

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Another positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Castro County, totaling the number of cases to five.

According to the Castro County News, a fifth case was confirmed today in Castro County.

On Tuesday, Castro County Judge Carroll Gerber signed an order, placing the county under a shelter in place order.

This makes 10 confirmed cases in our area.

  • Randall County: 2
  • Castro County: 5
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1

On March 24, the City of Amarillo reported the first coronavirus death in the area.

According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.