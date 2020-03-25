5th COVID-19 case confirmed in Castro County

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Another positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Castro County, totaling the number of cases to five.
According to the Castro County News, a fifth case was confirmed today in Castro County.
This makes 10 confirmed cases in our area.
- Randall County: 2
- Castro County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.
