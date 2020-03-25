Potter County Commissioners to hold emergency meeting Wednesday morning following COVID-19 pandemic

By Vanessa Garcia | March 25, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 5:14 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Commissioners are holding an emergency meeting Wednesday morning after the county judge declared a local state of disaster.

The county judge ordered all Potter County buildings be closed to the public in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials will discuss extending the declaration of local state of disaster and employee payroll amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the meeting will be conducted as a telephone conference.

Anyone interested in participating in the meeting can call (806) 342-2621 at 9:00 a.m. this morning.

