Police arrest 3 suspects connected to violent crime in Eastridge neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested three suspects connected to a violent crime stemming from March 12 in the Eastridge neighborhood.
The Amarillo Police Department said Benito Ruiz, Evelyn Gonzales and Lopphay Gum Pratommarath were arrested on aggravated robbery warrants.
APD’s Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit arrested Ruiz and Gonzales on Friday, March 20.
On Tuesday, APD, the U.S. Marshal’s Office and New Mexico State Police located and arrested Pratommarath for his aggravated robbery warrant.
The three were booked into the Potter County Jail.
