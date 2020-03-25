Police arrest 3 suspects connected to violent crime in Eastridge neighborhood

Authorities need your help locating Lopphay Pratommarath. (Potter County Jail) (Source: Potter County Jail)
By Vanessa Garcia | March 25, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 11:07 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested three suspects connected to a violent crime stemming from March 12 in the Eastridge neighborhood.

The Amarillo Police Department said Benito Ruiz, Evelyn Gonzales and Lopphay Gum Pratommarath were arrested on aggravated robbery warrants.

APD’s Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit arrested Ruiz and Gonzales on Friday, March 20.

On Tuesday, APD, the U.S. Marshal’s Office and New Mexico State Police located and arrested Pratommarath for his aggravated robbery warrant.

On March 17, Amarillo police started searching for Pratommarath in connection with the violent crime.

The three were booked into the Potter County Jail.

