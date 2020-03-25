Officials: Amarillo is not issuing Shelter in Place at this time

Coronavirus: 6 steps you can take to prevent it
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 25, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 11:07 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite information circulating on social media, officials say there will not be a Shelter in Place order in Amarillo at this time.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner told NewsChannel 10 the Potter County Commissioners emergency meeting is not to issue a Shelter in Place order.

The meeting is to extend the county’s Disaster Declaration that was put in place a week ago.

The Disaster Declaration is extended until further notice.

The City of Amarillo spokesman also told NewsChannel 10 that there is no plan to issue a Shelter in Place order at this time.

NewsChannel 10 is following the latest updates on COVID-19 in our area. We will continue to provide new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.