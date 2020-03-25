Officials: Amarillo is not issuing Shelter in Place at this time

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite information circulating on social media, officials say there will not be a Shelter in Place order in Amarillo at this time.
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner told NewsChannel 10 the Potter County Commissioners emergency meeting is not to issue a Shelter in Place order.
The meeting is to extend the county’s Disaster Declaration that was put in place a week ago.
The Disaster Declaration is extended until further notice.
The City of Amarillo spokesman also told NewsChannel 10 that there is no plan to issue a Shelter in Place order at this time.
