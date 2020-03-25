N.M. to use emergency alert system for communication during COVID-19 crisis

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - During the current public health crisis due to COVID-19, the State of New Mexico will use an emergency alert system to communicate critical information.
The system is similar to Amber Alerts, which are used to notify people about missing children. Alerts will be sent through text messages, television and radio.
The system aims to release important information widely and as quickly as possible. This is not a cause for alarm.
The first alert will be sent out around 12:30 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on Wednesday, March 25.
The messages will state essential public information from the Department of Health, Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the New Mexico Governor’s Office regarding important public health guidance and instruction.
