Man wanted in Randall County for choking family member

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement agencies in Amarillo need your help locating a man wanted on a charge of choking a family member.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Seth Clayton Dees is wanted on a charge of assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or air circulation.
He is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you know where this fugitive is, call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 for a chance to get a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.