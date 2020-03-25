Man wanted in Randall County for choking family member

(Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia | March 25, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 9:11 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement agencies in Amarillo need your help locating a man wanted on a charge of choking a family member.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Seth Clayton Dees is wanted on a charge of assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or air circulation.

He is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where this fugitive is, call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 for a chance to get a cash reward.

