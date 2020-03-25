Man arrested early Wednesday morning after police chase in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities arrested a man after a police chase early Wednesday morning in north Amarillo.
An Amarillo Police Department news release said about 1:31 a.m. this morning, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle during a traffic stop at the intersection of Northeast 10th Avenue and Nelson Street.
The driver, 36-year-old William Barker, refused to stop, causing a short chase.
Barker made several turns in an attempt to get away from the officer and got out of the vehicle in the 1000 block of North Roosevelt Street.
He ran away on foot but was quickly caught.
Barker was arrested for evading arrest in a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention on foot.
He also had a parole warrant for a burglary of a habitation charge.
Barker was booked into the Potter County Jail.
