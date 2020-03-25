Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The PGA Tour already has canceled eight weeks of golf. The first two majors have been postponed. Next on the schedule is the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. At least for now. The tournament director is Michael Tothe, and he has no choice but to plan as though Colonial will happen. Even though it might not. Tothe says it's an awkward feeling to be excited about the prospect of being the first PGA Tour event after the new coronavirus has shut down sports. But he's mindful of the how the virus has affected so many lives.