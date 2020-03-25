Guymon urgent care offering virtual, curbside appointments to prevent COVID-19 exposure

GUYMON, Oklahoma (KFDA) - The Xpress Wellness Urgent Care in Guymon is offering virtual and curbside doctor visits to prevent exposure to the coronavirus.
Patients seeking medical help will be able to meet online with a medical professional at the urgent care provider, which serves Guymon and rural communities.
Patients are still able to meet in-person with a doctor if they prefer, but the urgent care is offering the online options for treatment, this way patients can stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To schedule an appointment, go here.
For curbside services or in-person appointments, go to their location in Guymon at 2215 N., Hwy 64.
