Warm and breezy conditions kicked in today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and winds from the west gusting over 30mph. Expect a mild night with temps only dropping into the low 50s by morning. Tomorrow, depending on cloud cover. will also be quite warm with upper 80s likely and highs above 90 where skies clear and sunshine is available. Winds may gust 30-40mph tomorrow afternoon, especially in western areas.