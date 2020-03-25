Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas Panhandle remain at 10 as of March 25

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As of this afternoon, there are still 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report card for COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report card shows two cases in Randall County. Both patients are in isolation at home.
The patients are in the 30-39 age range and 50-59 age range. Both Randall County patients were transmitted through recent travel.
Cases in the Texas Panhandle area remain at 10.
A fifth case was confirmed today in Castro County.
This makes 10 confirmed cases in our area.
- Randall County: 2
- Castro County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.
