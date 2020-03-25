Basketball tournament possible commonality in Hockley County coronavirus cases

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - In a statement released to a Levelland radio station, the county judge for Hockley County said there is a possibility a March basketball tournament could have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
Judge Sharla Baldridge was given a report from the Texas Department of Health Services that said the boys A and AA regional basketball tournament on March 7 was a possible common event in some confirmed coronavirus cases. That tournament took place on March 6 and 7 on the South Plains College campus.
“At this time this event does not seem to be a common attribute in any of Hockley County’s confirmed cases,” Baldrige said in a statement to KLVT-FM in Levelland.
Details of that possible link were not made public.
The health services department will continue the investigation into the confirmed cases in Hockley County. As of the publishing of this article, five cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the county.
Overall, the South Plains has recorded 22 cases, with the majority of them in Lubbock County.
“I cannot emphasize enough to our citizens that we must be united and diligent as a county in the battle against the spread of COVID-19,” Baldridge said. “Without complete cooperation and compliance with the safety guidelines set out by CDC and strict compliance with Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders by everyone in Hockley County, we cannot flatten the curve and protect our citizens.”
Get the entire statement from Baldridge here: Hockley County Judge Releases Further Information
