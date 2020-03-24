TxDPS provides update after employee tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is providing an update after last week’s news of two of it’s employees testing positive for COVID-19.
A news release said the department was given false information and the individual from Carrollton had tested negative for the coronavirus.
TxDPS said the department was informed by one of it’s employees that the Carrollton employee had tested positive for the virus.
While working with the public health authorities, the department learned the employee gave false information.
The department is taking appropriate disciplinary actions against the employee for providing false information.
TxDPS said public safety is the department’s number one priority and is taking additional steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.