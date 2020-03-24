Salvation Army making preparations during Coronavirus outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army is making preparations during the coronavirus outbreak to ensure the deadly virus does not spread within the community.
In a news release, the nonprofit organization said it is ramping up efforts to lessen the spread of the virus while still providing service to the homeless and other vulnerable groups of people.
The specific efforts in Amarillo include feeding the homeless breakfast, lunch and dinner, and deep cleaning the facility to ensure germs do not spread.
In Amarillo, the organization is working with Guyon Saunders Resource Center to make sure the homeless population has a place to go while practicing social distancing.
Individuals who experience homelessness may contract the virus quicker because many tend to have chronic medical issues, proper hygiene practices, updated information, medical resources and care.
The Salvation Army is cleaning the facility more and sanitizing supplies.
If a resident or staff member gets sick, a quarantine or isolation area will be established.
The Salvation Army is also working with health officials during this situation, including the local, state and federal levels.
