Salvation Army of Amarillo needing donations to ensure health and safety of residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo is significantly amplifying its efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our area, especially among the homeless and other vulnerable populations.
With mandated business closures, more and more people in our community are without an income, therefore requests for services have risen. The Salvation Army is expecting to see this increase throughout the next few weeks and months.
“We are already seeing the effects and expect that to grow significantly as this situation plays out,” said Major David Atkins of The Salvation Army. “So many people living with extremely tight budgets aren’t able to skip just one paycheck, much less weeks or months without pay. They are turning to us for help.”
The Salvation Army provides services to individuals and families in every zip code in the state and are continuously working to ensure people have access to food and shelter.
Additional cleaning efforts are in place to help stop the spread of the virus. If a resident or staff member gets sick, quarantine areas will be established, additional healthcare will be needed, and staff needs will increase.
“All of these extra measures have a price tag attached,” said Atkins.
The Salvation Army says the extra need is daunting due to the extremely contagious nature of the virus, which has caused the postponement or cancellation of numerous Salvation Army fundraising events scheduled for the spring.
“If those able are willing to help those who are in need, our state and nation will likely rise out of this devastating situation more quickly with fewer residual effects on the men, women and children suffering right now,” Atkins said. “The Salvation Army is committed to serving those who need our help, and we are thankful for generous public support that allows us to do so. We don’t want to turn anyone in need away, and the only way we can accomplish this is through generous public support.”
They are in constant communication with the local health department and city officials to make sure residents are as safe as possible.
To donate to The Salvation Army, you can click here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.