Police release photo of second suspect in Amarillo Walmart burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have released a photo of the second suspect believed to be involved in the burglary of an Amarillo Walmart over the weekend.
Police say this suspect was able to avoid being caught by the police.
The burglary happened on Sunday around 2:32 a.m. at the Walmart located on Canyon Drive.
Police say two men entered the closed store and stole firearms.
Police located the two men on South Bonham Street where they appeared to be carrying long guns.
The men ran, but police were able to take 19-year-old Jacob Eron Christopher into custody. He was booked into the Randall County Jail for burglary of a building and evading arrest of detention.
Police also recovered two shotguns, two air rifles and multiple rounds of ammunition that had been dropped on the ground.
If you know who this person may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
