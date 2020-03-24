Police arrest man on Amarillo Boulevard West for auto burglary charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man for a burglary that happened early Tuesday morning.
Around 4:26 a.m., an officer stopped 20-year-old Brenham Allen on Amarillo Boulevard West near a vehicle that had been broken into.
Police say the officer found evidence linking him to the burglary.
They were able to recover almost $8,000 worth of stolen property at a separate location and return it to the owner.
Allen was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for charges of theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000 and unlawful use of criminal instruments.
Police want to remind you not to leave anything of value in your vehicles that will be parked outside overnight.
If you see anything suspicious, call the Amarillo Police Department to report it.
