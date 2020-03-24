New way of banking during COVID-19 outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo bank is abiding by the social distancing rules and has sent over 400 employees to work from home.
Everyone will still have access to their money and bank accounts, they will just have to manage their finances through online banking apps, drive through banking and ATM machines.
“We’re supplying gloves for all of our tellers that are in the drive ups. Every time one of those canisters comes in from the drive up, we wipe it down. I mean, we are doing a whole lot to stay on top of this thing and keep these germs from spreading,” said J. Pat Hickman, chairman and CEO of Happy State Bank.
In addition, all Happy State Bank lobbies are closed until further notice, but you are able to get into your safety deposit box by calling and making an appointment.
“We’ll do whatever we need to do to take care of you. We’re actually setting up some remote ATM’s around the city, where if people need to go get some cash, they can do that,” said Hickman.
A few executive employees are staying at work to make sure everything runs smoothly.
“We set up three command centers. We’ve got a group of our executive team downtown, we’ve got an executive team at Coulter and another still at Soncy, so that even one of those groups should be quarantined, we’ve still got the ability to have a control center and make sure that we are on top of everything,” said Hickman.
One thing Hickman is seeing is a few cases of money hoarding.
“We had one customer that wanted a huge amount of cash, and we politely said, you know that’s more than we keep. It was that much. It was crazy what he wanted. It’s really not needed, it’s not called for,” said Hickman.
Hickman says walking around with or hiding large amounts of money in your home is not safe, and money hoarding is not necessary.
