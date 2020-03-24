New Mexico officials confirm first case of COVID-19 in area outside of Cannon Air Force Base

CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico officials have confirmed it’s first case of COVID-19 in the immediate area outside of the Cannon Air Force Base.
In a video, officials with the Cannon Air Force Base said the person who tested positive is not confirmed to be an active duty member or dependent.
As of now, 125 active duty members are in self isolation and the Cannon Air Force Base is further restricting access.
With a stay-at-home order placed in New Mexico, officials at the base are urging everyone to practice social distancing and to stay away from crowds.
Watch the video below for further details about the case outside of the base:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.