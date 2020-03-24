New Mexico officials confirm first case of COVID-19 in area outside of Cannon Air Force Base

UPDATE #3 Air Commandos, Please take a moment to review important updates regarding base operations during COVID-19 from our wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis, and our command chief Hope Skibitsky. This guidance includes upgrading the current HPCON to Charlie beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 0730 and clarification on the Stay-At-Home order by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham., If you are feeling sick or are displaying signs of fever, we need you to first call our 24/7 Public Health Office at (575) 784-4926. We will continue to post the most current updates as they become available to us. Cannon appreciates your cooperation and support.