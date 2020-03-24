New Mexico officials confirm first case of COVID-19 in area outside of Cannon Air Force Base

The person who tested positive is not confirmed to be an active duty member or dependent.
By Vanessa Garcia | March 24, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 4:37 AM

CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico officials have confirmed it’s first case of COVID-19 in the immediate area outside of the Cannon Air Force Base.

In a video, officials with the Cannon Air Force Base said the person who tested positive is not confirmed to be an active duty member or dependent.

As of now, 125 active duty members are in self isolation and the Cannon Air Force Base is further restricting access.

With a stay-at-home order placed in New Mexico, officials at the base are urging everyone to practice social distancing and to stay away from crowds.

27 SOW Commander COVID-19 Update #3

UPDATE #3 Air Commandos, Please take a moment to review important updates regarding base operations during COVID-19 from our wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis, and our command chief Hope Skibitsky. This guidance includes upgrading the current HPCON to Charlie beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 0730 and clarification on the Stay-At-Home order by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham., If you are feeling sick or are displaying signs of fever, we need you to first call our 24/7 Public Health Office at (575) 784-4926. We will continue to post the most current updates as they become available to us. Cannon appreciates your cooperation and support.

Posted by Cannon Air Force Base on Monday, March 23, 2020

