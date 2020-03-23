More to Caprock Head Coach than basketball

“There’s probably a lot of memories attached to this,” Smiley said. “Probably some of my favorite ones are the ones I’ve gotten from former players. I have a basketball from the very first team I was a head coach of. They painted and put their names on there. I have lots of signs and other art works that are given to me by students. So that’s some of the things that are most important to me, and there’s a few here and there that are rare items that I’ve found on my own.”