Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is retiring from the NFL at 29. The surprising decision comes less than two years after Frederick was diagnosed with a neurological disorder that sidelined him for all of 2018. Frederick returned last year and made the Pro Bowl. But Frederick was clear in a statement announcing his retirement that he wasn't the same player from before the diagnosis of Guillian-Barre syndrome. The auto-immune disease attacks the nervous system and causes weakness. Frederick was a first-round pick seven years ago.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is planning another virtual race during the coronavirus shutdown. The stock car series held a successful event over the weekend, giving its fans something to watch and enjoy with sports everywhere basically shut down. Denny Hamlin won the first event, and drivers will do it again this Sunday at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway. Fox Sports 1 is again going to be involved in the broadcast.