Help identify suspect after hundreds of U.S. Postal Stamps stolen with forged check

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a suspect after a forged check was used to steal hundreds of U.S. Postal Stamps.
Authorities said last Tuesday, March 17, Amarillo Police Department officers responded to a forgery call at the Post Office, located at 8301 Amarillo Blvd.
Police were told the suspect used a forged check for hundreds of stamps.
After the incident, police discovered the suspect had committed the same crime at other local Post Offices.
If you have any information on the crime or know the suspect involved, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
