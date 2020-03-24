Don Harrington Discovery Center building Outdoor Science Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has announced an Outdoor Science Park coming soon.
The park will be located on the southeast side of the Discovery Center’s front entrance.
The Outdoor Science Park will include old favorite such as a gazing ball, whisper dishes, a chair lift and a tennis ball launcher. Some new elements include a Kundu Drum, Grandioso Chimes, Kettle Drum and other pieces.
Park hours will be the same as normal Discovery Center hours, with the exception of inclement weather.
Regular admission will include access to the park.
The opening of the Outdoor Science Park is scheduled tentatively for May of 2020.
