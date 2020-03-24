Curry County resident one of 17 new COVID-19 cases in N.M. bringing total to 100

CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - A Curry County resident was one of the 17 latest cases confirmed in New Mexico bringing the total to 100 positive cases.
The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed Curry County’s first case today, March 24.
“It was inevitable there would be cases in the area,” said Clovis Mayor David Lansford. “We must remain calm and think of our neighbors. Please do not hoard supplies during this time. We will contain this by respecting the rules and guidelines that have been put in place by the State of New Mexico and the President of the United States. Please continue to practice good sanitation and hygiene methods and limit your exposure to others.”
New Mexico officials originally confirmed the case in the immediate area outside of the Cannon Air Force Base.
The person who tested positive is not confirmed to be an active duty member or family member of an active duty member.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a stay-at-home order on March 23, asking New Mexicans to stay home, unless they are part of the essential work force such as first responders, healthcare, gas stations and grocery stores.
The latest cases confirmed in New Mexico are listed below:
- Bernalillo County: 43
- Doña Ana County: 13
- Cibola County: 1
- Curry County: 1
- Lea County: 1
- McKinley County: 3
- Sandoval County: 7
- San Juan County: 7
- San Miguel County: 1
- Santa Fe County: 14
- Socorro County: 2
- Taos County: 3
- Chaves County: 4
