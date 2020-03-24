COVID-19 case update on the South Plains: 15 confirmed cases

(KCBD) - City of Lubbock officials held a news conference on Monday, March 23, 2020, announcing a fourth declaration of disaster due to COVID-19.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope has announced the disaster declaration will close all Lubbock non-essential businesses to coincide with the current mandates for social distancing.
During the news conference, the City of Lubbock Director of Public Health, Katherine Wells, said there were no new cases of COVID-19 to report today, but said she expects there will be more positive cases reported tomorrow, March 24, 2020.
The city will not hold a news conference, but will release the information to the local news media and also on the City of Lubbock Health Department website.
Case 1 was reported on March 17, a Texas Tech student, age 15 to 25, who returned from a study abroad program.
Case 2, also reported on March 17, a person over 60 years old from Hockley County who had traveled out of state, no longer included in Lubbock total.
Case 3, reported on March 18, a former minister with family connections to Josie’s restaurant, 40 to 50 years old, who had traveled out of the country.
Case 4, reported on March 20, 30 to 40 years old, who had traveled out of the country. Related to Case 3, traveled in the same vehicle.
Case 5, reported on March 20, 15 to 25 years old, community acquired, investigation complete
Case 6, reported on March 21, 40 to 50 years old, related to international travel, investigation complete
Case 7, reported on March 21, 40 to 50 years old, exposure to known case, investigation complete
Case 8, reported on March 21, 50 to 60 years old, community acquired, investigation complete
Case 9, reported on March 21, 20 to 30 years old, exposure to known case, investigation ongoing
Case 10, reported on March 22, Over 60, exposure to known case, investigation complete
Case 11, reported on March 22, 20-30 years old, exposure to known case, investigation complete
Hockley County: 3 (The first one in Hockley County was reported in Lubbock County’s numbers, case 2 listed above)
Terry County: 1
Gaines County: 1
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport between 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on March 15
Rosa’s Cafe at 4th and Quaker from 9:30 p.m. until close, 11 p.m. on March 15
Sunset Church of Christ Graduation Ceremony on March 14.
Walmart at Frankford and Loop 289 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on March 16
Hobby Lobby on 76th Street between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on March 16.
Market Street at Quaker and 19th Street between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on March 16.
Dollar General at 5004 34th Street between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on March 16.
One Guy from Italy on 50th from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 13.
Rudy’s on South Loop 289 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 16.
Blazing Bouncers, 11401 Hwy 87 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 16.
Rosa’s Café on 50th from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 17.
Mamarita’s on Slide and Loop 289 from 11:30 to 12 p.m. on March 18.
All of these exposures are considered to be Low Risk.
HIGH RISK: Living in the same household as, being an intimate partner of, or providing care in a non-healthcare setting (such as a home) for a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection without using recommended precautions for home care and home isolation.
What to do: Active Monitoring - Daily contact with the health department, Restriction to home, Immediate isolation and notification to the health department if symptomatic.
MEDIUM RISK: Close contact with a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Living in the same household as, an intimate partner of, or caring for a person in a non-healthcare setting (such as a home) to a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection while consistently using recommended precautions for home care and home isolation.
What to do: Self-Monitoring- take temperature daily watch for signs and symptoms, Recommendation to remain at home or in a comparable setting, Practice social distancing, Immediate isolation and notification to the health department if symptomatic.
LOW RISK: Being in the same indoor environment (e.g., a classroom, a hospital waiting room) as a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time but not meeting the definition of close contact
What to do: Self-observation self-assess for temperature and symptoms, Practice social distancing, Immediate isolation if becomes symptomatic. Stay at home. Seek medical advice if you develop severe symptoms.
