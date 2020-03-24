Community, school districts coming together to make sure students are fed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With students out of school, area school districts along with volunteers throughout the community are stepping up to make sure no student goes hungry during this break.
“I love these kids,” said Garon Newton, school cook at Highland Park ISD.
Newton is just one of the cooks at Highland Park ISD preparing and serving lunches to students who are out of school.
“It’s just really special to be out here and making sure that my kids are fed. I get to see their smiling faces normally, and now I’m not getting to. So, you know, they’re coming out here, and I’m just being my goofy self and just having a blast serving the kids,” said Newton.
Working for the school district for 18 years now, she and her coworkers’ goal is to make this difficult time enjoyable for their students.
“We want to make it fun, we want to make the kids smile. It’s kind of a scary time, so we just want to make sure they are having a happy day,” said Newton.
Highland Park and other surrounding school districts are providing their students with meals during the week.
Many districts are providing both breakfast and lunch with Amarillo ISD providing all three meals through the High Plains Food Bank.
Districts such as Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD, Highland Park ISD and Dumas ISD all have curb side pick up for food located at their schools and various other locations.
Other districts such as Bushland ISD and parts of Dumas ISD are offering meals delivered to bus stops.
Along with schools, people in the community are also stepping up.
“I saw a need, and I feel like that’s my purpose in life, is to give back to kids that don’ get to eat on a regular basis like the rest of us do. Most people don’t think going to the fridge and making a sandwich is a privilege and not just something everyone gets to do,” said Laura Moore, owner of Kokken Food Truck.
Laura started her own food truck business three years ago.
She is now offering a sandwich, fruit and cookies to children, no questions asked.
“I posted on Facebook and five minutes later I had people calling me, like ‘How can I help? What can I do? Do you need a driver? Do you need donations?’ anything like that, and, it’s just, my faith in humanity has completely been restored,” said Moore.
Amarillo ISD has added new locations to it’s lunch service.
There are now four locations serving breakfast, 12 serving lunch and nine providing an evening meal courtesy of the High Plains Food Bank Kids Café.
Meals are free to any child 18 or younger.
Click here for a full list of which school districts plan on providing meals for students.
