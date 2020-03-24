Castro County issues Shelter in Place order

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Castro County has issued a Shelter in Place order.
According to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office, Castro County Judge Carroll Gerber signed into order the Amended Order Declaration of Local Disaster Due to Public Health Emergency today.
The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight and runs through April 3 at 11:59 p.m.
According to Judge Gerber, the CDC has confirmed four cases of COVID-19 in Castro County.
The Shelter in Place means you shelter in your home so the area can get a handle on the virus.
There are no road blocks, and this is not a lock down.
There are no restrictions on farmers and ranchers and their workers.
Restaurants can continue to serve customers through drive thru or takeout orders.
