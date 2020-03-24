BSA asking for protective equipment donations amid national shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA of Amarillo is asking for the community to donate personal protective equipment amid a nationwide shortage due to COVID-19.
According to a news release, the biggest issue for hospitals and healthcare workers right now is not access to these items.
BSA asks that if you have extra, unused supplies of ear loop, surgical or N-95 masks, isolation gowns, medical eye protection shields, ear loop masks with shields or Nitrile exam gloves of any size that you would consider donating them to the hospital.
These donations will help our local physicians, nurses and other providers remain healthy and able to safely care for patients.
BSA has established a drive through drop-off site at the hospital’s main entrance located at 1600 Wallace Blvd.
Donations may be dropped off Tuesday through Thursday, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
BSA remains here for our community during this challenging time.
