Amarillo Public Library hosting virtual storytimes during COVID-19 outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While children are staying home during the coronavirus outbreak, the Amarillo Public Library will have storytimes that they can watch from home.
The Amarillo Public Library said virtual storytimes, led by staff, will be available on the library’s Facebook page.
Due to copyright restricts, the Facebook Live events won’t be saved and will only be live events.
Check out the schedule below:
- Tuesday, March 24 at 10:30 a.m. from the Downtown Library — traditional storytime
- Wednesday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. from the Northwest Branch Library — laugh and learn (great for infants and toddlers)
- Thursday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m. from the North Branch Library — traditional storytime
- Friday, March 27 at 10:30 a.m. from the Southwest Branch Library — baby time storytime
- Saturday, March 28 at 10:30 a.m. from the East Branch Library — bilingual storytime with stories in English and Spanish
