Amarillo car dealership offering disinfecting wash for $1

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo car dealership is offering a disinfecting wash for your car or pickup.
The event begins at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25 at AutoNation Chevrolet located at I-40 and Ross.
The first 2,000 customers can get the interior of their car disinfected.
The dealership is charging just $1 for the pull-up service. First responders will not be charged.
“The thing is we go out in the public and touch things and we get back into our car with dirty hands, and we touch our car and all those bacteria stay in the car,” said Jimmy Allen. “It’s amazing if you swab your vehicle how much bacteria is actually in there, so we saw this as a way to give back to Amarillo.”
