Amarillo Area Foundation reopening Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund during COVID-19 outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation is reopening it’s Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The relief fund, started in 2006, is used to help out financially for when disaster strikes.
This week, the Amarillo Area Foundation contributed $200,000 to the relief fund with the goal of helping nonprofits across the Texas Panhandle.
While the foundation anticipates the area won’t let anyone in the community go hungry or without medical care, the foundation is also looking for opportunities to help first responders and employees in the medical field with childcare.
To help neighbors by contributing to the relief fund, donate online or mail a check to their address: AAF, Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, 801 S. Fillmore Ste 700, Amarillo, Tx 79101.
