Amarillo area COVID-19 cases now at 9 and 1 death as of March 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has released the daily update for the COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
There are now nine confirmed cases in the area.
Two of the cases are in Randall County, two in Castro County, one in Deaf Smith County and one in Oldham County.
According to the Texas Department of State health Services, another case has been confirmed in Deaf Smith County, making two total cases in that county.
Castro County has issued a Shelter in Place order. Castro County Judge Carroll Gerber says the CDC has confirmed two more cases in the county, making four total cases in Castro County.
Earlier today, the city reported the first coronavirus death in the Amarillo area.
According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.
Of the remaining patients, three are in isolation at home and two are in a medical facility.
The age ranges of the cases are two in the 30-39 range, one in the 50-59 range, one in the 60-69 range, one in the 70-79 range and one in the 80+ range.
The report says two of the cases were transmitted through recent travel and four are of unknown origin.
