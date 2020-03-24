AISD teachers hold parades through town to connect with students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AISD teachers put on a parade today as a way to connect with students during the extended Spring Break.
The parades are being held at schools across both Amarillo and Canyon to encourage students to get some fresh air while maintaining safe distances. There was one parade for Lawndale Elelmentary School this morning.
School staff used their own personal cars, decorates with banners and paint to greet the students.
Each campus will send information about the parade to students and parents through their internal messaging services.
